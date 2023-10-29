AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 551,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get AerSale alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASLE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of AerSale

In related news, Director Andrew C. Levy purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,164.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew C. Levy bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,164.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 31,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $358,600.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,222,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,469,512.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 73,296 shares of company stock worth $847,008. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 60.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AerSale by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AerSale by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Stock Down 5.4 %

ASLE stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. AerSale has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $69.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.96 million. AerSale had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

AerSale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.