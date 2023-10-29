AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Down 21.9% in October

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,100 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 758,400 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma Stock Down 0.4 %

AFCG opened at $10.62 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $217.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.02.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 47.27%. The business had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.08%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 107.26%.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

