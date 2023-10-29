Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Downgraded by Compass Point to Sell

Compass Point lowered shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut Affirm from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a current ratio of 11.81. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.92.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The company had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Myecfo LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 29.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 30.4% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 313,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 72,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 25.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 55,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

