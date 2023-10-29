Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Sells $81,000.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,914,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,336,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $713.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.13, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Agiliti had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $291.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Agiliti by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on AGTI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agiliti from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

