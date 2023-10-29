Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Update

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ainos Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ AIMD opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63. Ainos has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 515.80%.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

