Air Canada (ACDVF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.86. Air Canada had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Air Canada to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACDVF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Canada

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.