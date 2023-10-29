Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after buying an additional 1,885,611 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $151,147,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at $116,754,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,754,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $299,566.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,066,715.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 653,542 shares of company stock worth $88,673,763 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

