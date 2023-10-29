Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Update

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 930,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 234.35% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

