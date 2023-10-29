Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

ALD Price Performance

ALLDF stock remained flat at $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.95. ALD has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

ALD Company Profile

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

