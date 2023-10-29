Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Cut to $4.75 by Analysts at Desjardins

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from $6.50 to $4.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

