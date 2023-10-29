Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Update

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $190.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.36. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

