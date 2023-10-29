Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Down 16.8% in October

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 8,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alkermes

Alkermes Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.57 million. Analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.