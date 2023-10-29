Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Update

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. Allakos has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $8.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 258.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

