ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on December 1st

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.678 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

ALLETE has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. ALLETE has a payout ratio of 66.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ALLETE to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $67.45.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 105.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ALLETE by 82.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

