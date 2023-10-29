AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AB. Bank of America raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.31.

NYSE:AB opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.98 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.29%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.41%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 250.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

