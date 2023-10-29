Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Roy Choi bought 151,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $142,873.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 252,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,813.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

AGAE opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 82.41%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

