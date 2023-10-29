Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in October

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Almonty Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS ALMTF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.40. 163,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,549. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.66.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
