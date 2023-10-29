Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in October

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS ALMTF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.40. 163,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,549. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

