Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $33,753.20 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Ann Mather sold 180 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $23,776.20.

On Monday, September 25th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80.

On Friday, August 25th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $142.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

