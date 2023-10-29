Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. 51job restated a downgrade rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.91.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.24 and its 200-day moving average is $124.76. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $141.22.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

