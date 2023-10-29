AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,870,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,484,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 731,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,133,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPAR opened at $123.97 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.19 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.93.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $309.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

