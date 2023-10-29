AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1,097.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.5% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,381,000 after purchasing an additional 309,721 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after buying an additional 1,200,101 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

