AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,517 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,618 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,517,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,596,000 after purchasing an additional 134,271 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,434,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,488,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13,083.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,912 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $64.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

