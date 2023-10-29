AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,143,000 after purchasing an additional 292,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 138.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
