AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 272 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 893,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,548,000 after purchasing an additional 162,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $147.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $346.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

