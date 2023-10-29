AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 53,985 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,985 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $37.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

