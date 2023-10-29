AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Short Interest Update

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMC. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,967,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 525,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40,593 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,854,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,854,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 449,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 62,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance

AlphaTime Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

