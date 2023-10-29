Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alvotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alvotech stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Free Report) by 1,430.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,201 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alvotech were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Alvotech Stock Performance

Shares of ALVOW stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Alvotech has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

