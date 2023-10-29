Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 710.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDWF remained flat at $10.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. Amada has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

