Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 710.0 days.
Amada Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDWF remained flat at $10.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. Amada has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.
Amada Company Profile
