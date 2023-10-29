Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.00.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Amarin alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amarin

Amarin Price Performance

AMRN stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $278.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. Equities analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amarin

In other news, CEO Patrick Holt bought 300,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 30.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after buying an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 82.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 349,764 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.