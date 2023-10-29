América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Given New $19.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.50 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMX. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. HSBC raised América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.21.

América Móvil Stock Performance

América Móvil Announces Dividend

América Móvil stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 219.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth $33,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

