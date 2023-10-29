Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 220,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Ames National Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.17. 19,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,263. The company has a market cap of $145.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. Ames National has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ames National’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ames National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ames National by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ames National in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 4,824.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ames National by 38.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ames National by 608.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

