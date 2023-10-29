Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.57. 2,874,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,028. The company has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.92.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.83.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

