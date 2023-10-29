AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in October

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AmmPower Price Performance
AMMPF traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.05. 151,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,997. AmmPower has a 52 week low of 0.05 and a 52 week high of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.09 and a 200 day moving average of 0.11.
AmmPower Company Profile
