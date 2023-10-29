AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Update

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in AmpliTech Group by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 39,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 65.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPG opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. AmpliTech Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.06.

AmpliTech Group ( NASDAQ:AMPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

