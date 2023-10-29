Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,217 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 1.7% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $59,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,077. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.79 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

