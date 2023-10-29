Analysts Set Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) PT at $22.50

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

COGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of COGT opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $703.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

