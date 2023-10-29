Analyzing Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Free Report) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Primary Health Properties and Community Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primary Health Properties 1 1 0 0 1.50 Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.43%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Primary Health Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Community Healthcare Trust $97.68 million 7.63 $22.02 million $0.32 87.66

This table compares Primary Health Properties and Community Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Community Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Primary Health Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Primary Health Properties and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A Community Healthcare Trust 10.05% 2.14% 1.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Primary Health Properties on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieve this by investing in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies. The Group's portfolio comprises over 480 primary healthcare facilities, both completed and committed, the majority of which are GP surgeries, with other properties let to NHS organisations, pharmacies and dentists.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale). The properties are located in 34 states, totaling approximately 4.0 million square feet in the aggregate.

