Analyzing Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) & Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) and Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vestis and Natural Health Trends’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Vestis alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestis $2.79 billion 0.68 N/A N/A N/A Natural Health Trends $46.60 million 1.34 $310,000.00 $0.02 271.52

Natural Health Trends has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vestis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestis N/A N/A N/A Natural Health Trends 0.59% 0.56% 0.34%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Vestis and Natural Health Trends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vestis and Natural Health Trends, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestis 0 1 4 0 2.80 Natural Health Trends 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vestis presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.10%. Given Vestis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vestis is more favorable than Natural Health Trends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Natural Health Trends shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Natural Health Trends shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Natural Health Trends beats Vestis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries. The company was formerly known as Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel, LLC and changed its name to Vestis Corporation in September 2023. Vestis Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Burbank, California.

About Natural Health Trends

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements. It also provides beauty products, such as age-defying and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners; and lifestyle products, which include weight management and energy enhancing supplements. In addition, the company offers home appliances; daily products, such as oral care, hair care, and body care; and home appliances products. It sells its products directly to consumers, as well as through an e-commerce retail platform in the United States, Canada, Cayman Islands, Mexico, Peru, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Florida Institute of Massage Therapy, Inc. and changed its name to Natural Health Trends Corp. in June 1993. Natural Health Trends Corp. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.