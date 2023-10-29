Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Receives C$52.63 Average PT from Analysts

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.63.

AND has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total transaction of C$427,455.00. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

AND stock opened at C$37.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$748.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$36.76 and a one year high of C$55.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.85.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7590638 EPS for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

