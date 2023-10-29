Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 42.0% in October

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the September 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE FINS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. 62,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $13.52.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.