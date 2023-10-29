Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 42.0% in October

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the September 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FINS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. 62,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

