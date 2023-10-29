Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 42.0% in October

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the September 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FINS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. 62,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

