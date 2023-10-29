ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
ANGLE Price Performance
Shares of ANGLE stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.28. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 966. ANGLE has a one year low of C$1.22 and a one year high of C$6.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.15.
About ANGLE
