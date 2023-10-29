ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

ANGLE Price Performance

Shares of ANGLE stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.28. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 966. ANGLE has a one year low of C$1.22 and a one year high of C$6.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.15.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

