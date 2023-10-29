Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.2 days.

Ansell Price Performance

Ansell stock remained flat at $13.53 during midday trading on Friday. Ansell has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

