ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDY traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.55. 547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.29. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $219.33 and a twelve month high of $396.80.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $2.5649 per share. This is an increase from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $2.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. ANTA Sports Products’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

