APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in APA by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA opened at $40.13 on Friday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on APA from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.