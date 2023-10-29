Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 121,740 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,740 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.69% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

UCON traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 327,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,633. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

