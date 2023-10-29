Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,236 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 995.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

MGK traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.03. 277,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.13 and a 1-year high of $245.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.43.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.