Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,387 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,787 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $524.66. 2,585,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,979. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $504.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $485.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

