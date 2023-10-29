Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 42,217 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 484.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,217 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $127.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,379 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

