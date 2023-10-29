Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,686 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.36. The company had a trading volume of 376,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,843. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

