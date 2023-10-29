Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 82,191 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 135.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,191 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.56. 3,230,544 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

